Fixed an issue where weapon "Dagger" projectiles would instantly collide with and disappear upon hitting a wall when used while standing against it.
Fixed a room in Stage 5 where progression was not possible.
Adjusted the background colors in Stages 4 and 5.
1.1.0.9
1.1.0.9
