3 May 2025 Build 18332656 Edited 3 May 2025 – 15:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where weapon "Dagger" projectiles would instantly collide with and disappear upon hitting a wall when used while standing against it.
Fixed a room in Stage 5 where progression was not possible.
Adjusted the background colors in Stages 4 and 5.

