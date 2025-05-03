 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18332642 Edited 3 May 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ New Features

  • 🐉 Giant creature scenery – Enhanced visual atmosphere with large-scale decorations.

  • 🔁 New button combo – Allows players to spend energy strategically.

  • 🎮 Alternate keys for combos – More flexibility in control schemes.

🎨 Improvements

  • 🖼️ Updated main menu – Redesigned for improved clarity or immersion.

  • 💬 Message box redesign – Improved readability and cleaner layout.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • 🧱 Character stuck on frontal hit – Fixed issue where the character would freeze after frontal collision with an enemy or projectile.

  • 📊 Stats and win energy fix – Resolved bugs affecting stats display and energy gain mechanics.

