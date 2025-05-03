✨ New Features
-
🐉 Giant creature scenery – Enhanced visual atmosphere with large-scale decorations.
-
🔁 New button combo – Allows players to spend energy strategically.
-
🎮 Alternate keys for combos – More flexibility in control schemes.
🎨 Improvements
-
🖼️ Updated main menu – Redesigned for improved clarity or immersion.
-
💬 Message box redesign – Improved readability and cleaner layout.
🐛 Bug Fixes
-
🧱 Character stuck on frontal hit – Fixed issue where the character would freeze after frontal collision with an enemy or projectile.
-
📊 Stats and win energy fix – Resolved bugs affecting stats display and energy gain mechanics.
Changed files in this update