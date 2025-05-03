There were a few things I wanted to incorporate into the game before the previous update. Due to the great reception of last week's update, as well as a new review (which I am very pleased about, thank you very much), I have decided to bring a new update.

This one contains a lot of improved texts, to make them more narrative and above all, more epic. In addition, a couple of new pages have been added to the game, a couple of new locations, some new enemies, and new sounds.

Here is the full list of changes:

v1.52

TEXT IMPROVEMENTS

I have changed many texts to give them a more epic, mysterious, and above all narrative tone.

ADDED

Added new page after the location of the ‘Hammer of the God of War’ in the adventure ‘The dark Rock’. This new page allows players to choose between going to the Oasis or the Far Ruins.

New location added for ‘The Dark Rock’ adventure: Ruins.

New possible location added for the adventure ‘The Dark Rock’: Mirage

Added a possible enemy that may appear in the adventure ‘The Dark Rock’: Mummy.

Added a possible enemy that may appear in the adventure ‘The Dark Rock’: Lava Elemental.

New enemy added: Imp. There is a 1 in 3 chance of it appearing when players travel the dusty road from Hawkport to Valeria's palace in the story ‘The End of the Times’.

Added battle sound in the ‘Song of Kings & Wars’ adventure battle.

Added cavalry charge sound in the ‘Cavalry Charge’ event in the ‘Song of Kings & Wars’ adventure battle.

SMALL GRAPHIC IMPROVEMENTS

The icon of the in-game OPTIONS button (the book at the top right of the game screen), has been rotated horizontally, because it was upside down!

Small additions to the image of the entrance of Castle Black in the adventure ‘The Labyrinth’.

The adventure image of the entrance to the city of Sandstone in the adventure 'The cobras Ark', has been improved by giving more detail, and correcting the wall, which was also upside down!

New details have been added to an image of an actual room in Caebrend in the adventure 'Song of Kings & Wars'.

Orihalcon metal image changed.

A few images have received almost imperceptible corrections (misplaced pixels).