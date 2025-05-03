Hello fellow rats,

I've just updated the game with Road Map Update 1! So happy that you guys are enjoying the game. We've got 54 reviews at 100% positive feedback! That is seriously so amazing. Thank you so much for playing the game and being on this journey with me. Let's keep growing the rat army and keep making the game better together!

Here are the full patch notes:

• Added the ability to browse Shop, Upgrade and Ammo Menu pages with A (or Move Left) and D (or Move Right) keys. These keys will change depending on your key bindings for those movement directions.

• Added Save Slot system. 3 Slots are now available for the Campaign. Game loads the most recent Slot on startup. To switch slots, go to the Campaign menu and select one. After that, you can Continue or Start a New Game. Or go back and play Skirmish with that selected Slot.

• Reduced texture size of individual CHz balls particles by 50%. Should help some people with fps issues related to lots of CHz balls on screen. (CHz farmers you know who you are)

• Added Video Setting to turn off CHz ball particle FX. Should help some people with fps issues again, related to lots of CHz on screen.

• Added new Stats for Skirimishes won, Easy game wins, Normal game wins, Hard game wins, Iron Rat game wins.

• Added button to Wipe all Stats. Caution! This is irreversible

• Added 35 Achievements.

• Toggle option for Friendly Fire off is now available when starting a New Game. (It carries over to Skirmish along with your character depending on save slot selection) You cannot select Hairy Rat Balls with Friendly Fire off. Explosions are not affected by this option.

• Toggle option for shots to Pass Through friendlies is now available when starting a New Game. (It carries over to Skirmish along with your character depending on save slot selection) You cannot select Ratgular or Hairy Rat Balls with Pass Through on. Explosions are not affected by this option.

• Added New Starting Weapon – DoeShot. Shoots globs of energy up over in an arc, allowing you to shoot from behind troops... if you’re into that sorta thing. Does Ballistic Damage.

• Added Starting Weapon Selection Screen. Choose between Ratvolver or DoeShot on New Game. Only selectable at the start of a new Campaign, but carries over to Skirmish depending on the Save Slot selected.

• Skin Selection Screen now shows you holding whichever Starting Weapon you chose.

• Added New Gun – Double Barreled Ratgun.

• Updated Grenade Range. It is now the Shooting Range! There are targets that pop up and can be destroyed for practice. Also now there is a Campsite here for restocking. But as always, it’ll cost ya. Nothin free in this rat-world.

• Added “Options” text to Pause Menu above Options Button just in case people miss it.

• Added “What’s New” button to Intro and Start Screens.

• Skirmish Difficulty options now reflect Friendly Fire and Pass Through choices.

• Pulse Blaster can now fire 50% more shots before overheating.

• Rat Hounds are now 20CHz each. Down from 25CHz each.

• Added option to turn off the scrolling Text in the End Game Screen so you can just vibe with it.

• Skirmish Battles now drop Blueprints. Farm away! (Some blueprints are only found on certain levels, so you still need to play the Campaign to unlock Skirmish levels to farm)

• Found a whole bunch of sounds that were not in the Sound FX channel. They now are. (There were so many sounds that were in Master instead of Sound FX wow haha)

• Fixed the ordering on some Gear Items so they are not visually behind other objects anymore.

• Added Damage Types page to Codex

• Added Unit Types page to Codex

• Pulse Blaster now benefits from SMG Damage upgrades

Hope you guys enjoy the new update! As always, I encourage your feedback.

Happy rat killin'

Regards,

Brian