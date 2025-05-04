 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18332572 Edited 4 May 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Something I've been wanting to add for a while is time "snapping" where the time day system is naturally progressing until key points in the day, but stops until you choose to progress to the next time. For example, you wake up and can do whatever until midday, but time stops until you start cooking. This all allows for time and scripted events to be more predictable to the player (and for me to test).

Patch Notes:

  • Time "Snapping"
  • Skewers aren't weird
  • Bowl recipes work again
  • More random bug fixes based on feedback

