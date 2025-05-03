 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18332562 Edited 3 May 2025 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

First Update – Playtest Build
[Demo v0.1.1]

Balance Changes:

  • Increased default horse speed
    Max speed: 2 → 4 (includes new animation)
    Min speed: 0.5 → 1

  • Buffed Combat Stick:
    Damage: 6 → 12

  • Buffed Rusty Sword:
    Damage: 12 → 24
    Max durability reduced: 100 → 35

  • Added a new tutorial step: Harvesting wood

Optimization:

  • Improved performance on points of interest

  • Optimized lighting settings

  • Improved camera previews for various entities

Thank you for your feedback!
I'm actively working on more updates based on your input.

Join our community on Discord to share your thoughts, report bugs, or just hang out:
https://discord.gg/NCdReWHHSm

