First Update – Playtest Build
[Demo v0.1.1]
Balance Changes:
-
Increased default horse speed
Max speed: 2 → 4 (includes new animation)
Min speed: 0.5 → 1
-
Buffed Combat Stick:
Damage: 6 → 12
-
Buffed Rusty Sword:
Damage: 12 → 24
Max durability reduced: 100 → 35
-
Added a new tutorial step: Harvesting wood
Optimization:
-
Improved performance on points of interest
-
Optimized lighting settings
-
Improved camera previews for various entities
Thank you for your feedback!
I'm actively working on more updates based on your input.
💬 Join our community on Discord to share your thoughts, report bugs, or just hang out:
https://discord.gg/NCdReWHHSm
