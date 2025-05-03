First Update – Playtest Build

[Demo v0.1.1]

Balance Changes:

Increased default horse speed

Max speed: 2 → 4 (includes new animation)

Min speed: 0.5 → 1

Buffed Combat Stick:

Damage: 6 → 12

Buffed Rusty Sword:

Damage: 12 → 24

Max durability reduced: 100 → 35

Added a new tutorial step: Harvesting wood

Optimization:

Improved performance on points of interest

Optimized lighting settings

Improved camera previews for various entities

Thank you for your feedback!

I'm actively working on more updates based on your input.

💬 Join our community on Discord to share your thoughts, report bugs, or just hang out:

https://discord.gg/NCdReWHHSm