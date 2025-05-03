All items on campaign planets now automatically level up to the planet's current level, without having to spend colored minerals to do so. You can still spend colored minerals to upgrade items early, to one level higher than the planet's current level. This should allow you to save more colored minerals for mod crafting, and spend less on "catching up" your campaign items via in-game upgrades.

You can now upgrade a campaign planet's items to a max level of 10 once you've conquered that planet

Player difficulty settings will no longer reset unless you reset the planet

You now earn 1 additional colored mineral per attack when playing on hard difficulty

Casual difficulty no longer has planet biome hazards. Also, multiple bosses don't start spawning until attack 40 and the ore and gold in supply drops has been increased

Enemy balance has been adjusted to make normal difficulty slightly easier

Increased the number of supply drops on normal mode on attacks 10+

Flamethrower turret cost reduced from 50/30 to 20/10 and damage reduced from 12 dps to 8 dps

Rotary cannon cost reduced from 100/60 to 20/40, damage increased from 60 dps to 100 dps, armor piercing increased from 0 to 1, and hp reduced from 140 to 90

Hellfire turret range increased from 16 to 30

Holo gun turrets are now self-powered and have had their hp increased from 40 to 50

Debilitator no longer disables Blockoid shields. It no longer affects allied characters, and affected enemies now take 50% more damage from attacks

Goblock Elite squad size reduced from 4 to 2

Zomblock Brute and Goblock Beast spawn rates have been decreased (fewer of these units will spawn during a campaign attack)

Mods that were crafted before the last update that are no longer supported will be automatically sold

Added list filtering controls while choosing mods in game

Added mods for power blade and shock hammer equipment

Added mods that increase the rate of attack for some equipment

The "free troops" mod has been added to the available global mods lists

You can no longer upgrade the target scanner mod

Bots will now remember their AI settings between attacks

Bots will now attack enemies after completing a move command (if they are able to attack)

Added attack headers in campaign mode to better communicate expectations for your continued survival there

Reduced size of electromagnetic rifle muzzle flash

Seeker armor piercing has been increased to level 2, and it now has a 5 second stun

The shield equipment model is now semi transparent when active in first-person view

Nuke turret now has a launch sound and explosion effects

You character's legs are no longer stationary when jetpack is equipped

Improved enemy tree climbing

You can now use global mods in sandbox mode

Fixed the range display for mortar turrets to correctly show a cylinder instead of a sphere

Fixed a bug where you couldn't buy special units for troops once you bought 10 of that troop type

Fixed a bug preventing some positions from being powered below your barracks

Fixed a bug where undoing a build wall, floor, or other area action could remove blocks that weren't built with the original action

Fixed a bug where you could craft duplicate mods for your player if you already owned those mods before the previous game update

Fixed a crash that could happen with nukes and other times

Fixed a crash when building a piano on your command ship

Fixed a bug where nitro's flamethrower effect would not be aiming in the correct direction

Fixed a bug where viewing any race's description in the attack info window would show the Goblock race's description

Fixed a bug where sometimes the window showing information about items, blocks, or enemies in campaign mode would appear black

Fixed a bug where a targeting line would appear in the corner of the world when setting the target for something

Fixed a freeze that would randomly happen

Fixed a crash that could happen when removing statues and certain other structures in the command ship

