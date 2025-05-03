- Improved keyboard functionality with the 'C', or interact, key. You can now face an item such as a door, chest, crafting machine etc, or face an NPC an press the 'C' key to interact with that item.
- Added initial game controller support. The game is playable from a game controller (tested with PS5 controller).
Update Notes for Build 0.1.25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux Depot 1642632
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 1642633
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update