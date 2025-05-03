 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18332505 Edited 3 May 2025 – 14:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved keyboard functionality with the 'C', or interact, key. You can now face an item such as a door, chest, crafting machine etc, or face an NPC an press the 'C' key to interact with that item.
  • Added initial game controller support. The game is playable from a game controller (tested with PS5 controller).

