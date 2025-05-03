Fundamentally, nothing involves any labels has change as that would cause me to go through it all and update the bubbles. I will do it if I have to, but if there is no need to make that kind of change, well...:)

One issue I had in the past is that I have the classes and then the object on the same page. For starters, it would give my finger a crap from the massive scrolling, but also led to errors (and delays). So, broke up the code a bit to manage it a little better. If you have the source code DLC (free), you will see a change from minigame.rpy to d1_minigame_ren.py (etc). It will still turn into d1_minigame.rpyc, but this will help me solve any issue with day 1 minigame content without worrying about day 2 and 3. ;)

Working on a werewolves scene right now. Progress has been a little slow this week because I was also dealing with a medical issue that kills my concentration, but I am making progress. :)