 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 May 2025 Build 18332318 Edited 3 May 2025 – 14:32:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some UI changes in this Patch to allow for more control over SimPlayer items!

Here's what's going live:

  • Any item a SimPlayer has equipped can now be upgraded. There are some new UI elements on the inspect SimPlayer screen.
    -You will need to be near the appropriate devices (forges, flamewell, etc)

  • SimPlayers will acquire their own Sivakruxes and Planar stones, rate of acquisition will probably need tweaks

  • SimPlayer held inventories now show sparkle graphics appropriately.

  • SimPlayer stats now update properly when upgrading or swapping items

  • Fixed a potential crash in Port Azure

This is a big UI & Systems change, there may be bugs. Please report any and remember - if a bug causes lost save data, you can load backups from the main menu!

Backups are made any time you hit the 'disconnect' button - PSA: Always use that button!

-Brian

Changed files in this update

Depot 2382521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link