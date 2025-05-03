Some UI changes in this Patch to allow for more control over SimPlayer items!

Here's what's going live:

Any item a SimPlayer has equipped can now be upgraded. There are some new UI elements on the inspect SimPlayer screen.

-You will need to be near the appropriate devices (forges, flamewell, etc)

SimPlayers will acquire their own Sivakruxes and Planar stones, rate of acquisition will probably need tweaks

SimPlayer held inventories now show sparkle graphics appropriately.

SimPlayer stats now update properly when upgrading or swapping items

Fixed a potential crash in Port Azure

This is a big UI & Systems change, there may be bugs. Please report any and remember - if a bug causes lost save data, you can load backups from the main menu!

Backups are made any time you hit the 'disconnect' button - PSA: Always use that button!

-Brian