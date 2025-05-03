 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18332309 Edited 3 May 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The main features are:

• Implementation of the first iteration of the RPG system
• Leveling.
• Item progression.
• Stat progression.
• Economy integration.
• Major changes in the combat system.
• Significant changes in enemy balance.
• Quick save feature (F5).
• Major performance overhaul.
• Major graphic fidelity overhaul.
• New quests in the Woodlynn area.
• New NPCs in Woodlynn.
• Blacksmith who can sell you better gear.
• He can also help you to get stronger.
• The main character is now able to walk.
• The main character is now able to sprint.
• New loot boxes were added to the Woodlynn area.

Please note that because of significant changes, old saves are not usable. If you try to use an old save file with this release, it will probably break the game, so we recommend you all start from the beginning.

As there is a major combat overhaul, we suggest you check that your keybinds are in the settings. Almost every significant action can customized.

Changed files in this update

