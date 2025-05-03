We've addressed a bug that caused trees to be missing due to moving in/out of nodes while they were still loading in.

Apologies for this, and it seems it's been patched up. I teleported the player positions all around the map very quickly before the trees could fully load to verify and all 10,000 trees seemed to remain in-tact. I will continue to test this, but it seems the immediate issue has be resolved.

If you've had this happen to you and are missing many trees that can not be found, please hop into the discord, and report it and I will gladly help you get your tree count straightened out very quickly.

Again, sorry for this issue!