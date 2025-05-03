-
Fixed an issue where the match minute was incorrectly shown for some games during extra time.
Lowered the chances of weaker teams like American Samoa or Macau getting radical changes in attributes after each year.
In the Head-to-head section, the page now automatically scrolls to the top when a new match is ready.
There is a new São Paulo state team in the downloadable section.
- Added a head-to-head match's quick team selection section on the homepage.
Web version:
https://simcups.com
