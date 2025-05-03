 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18332280
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the match minute was incorrectly shown for some games during extra time.

  • Lowered the chances of weaker teams like American Samoa or Macau getting radical changes in attributes after each year.

  • In the Head-to-head section, the page now automatically scrolls to the top when a new match is ready.

  • There is a new São Paulo state team in the downloadable section.

  • Added a head-to-head match's quick team selection section on the homepage.

Web version:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
