I was debating if I should add these animations to the game already or wait for the big update but, considering how long it will take to finish the big update and the fact that they are genuinely really cool, I figured I should just add them now.

Much like in game such as Resident Evil, this game now has transition animations between maps.

These animations include going through a brick wall corridor, going up stairs, going down stairs, going up and down a ladder and teleporting.

If you want to see these animations you can just play the game and see them in action now or watch this video.



I hope you guys enjoy these new anymations.