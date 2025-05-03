English
[Jiru Island]The construction of Dana has begun. (It will take a while before the area is accessible.)
[Tileset]Added more content to the "Snow 2024" tileset. You can use it in your pocket dimension.
[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Zombie Dog
[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Siberian Wolf
简体中文
【吉鲁岛】达那的建设工作开始。（在正式开放前可能还有段时间。）
【地图图块】扩展了【雪原2024】图块。（可以在你的口袋空间里使用。）
【怪物狩猎指南】加入了僵尸犬的条目。
【怪物狩猎指南】加入了西伯利亚狼的条目。
