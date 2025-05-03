English

##########Content################

[Jiru Island]The construction of Dana has begun. (It will take a while before the area is accessible.)

[Tileset]Added more content to the "Snow 2024" tileset. You can use it in your pocket dimension.

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Zombie Dog

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Siberian Wolf

简体中文

##########Content################

【吉鲁岛】达那的建设工作开始。（在正式开放前可能还有段时间。）

【地图图块】扩展了【雪原2024】图块。（可以在你的口袋空间里使用。）

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了僵尸犬的条目。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了西伯利亚狼的条目。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/001e2d2d

https://pastelink.net/mf1i9zmc