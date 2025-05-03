Level loot remembers the last item that you selected. If autopilot to the item gets interrupted, you can now continue autopilot by opening level loot nd pressing ENTER, or just by pressing SPACE twice, if you haven't changed level loot's default key.

Changed autopilot screen so that pressing P (the default key for autopilot) closes the screen if the target cursor is on the player, but if there's a valid path then it acts the same as pressing ENTER. Now you can quickly continue an interrupted autopilot path just by pressing P twice.

Tweaked companion travel / stay -behavior.

If a companion can't find his way to you (follow / regroup behavior) or to his target (travel / target behavior), his behavior mode text is in red in the top right companion list.

Loot manager now shows Health and Stamina bars when the selector is on an potion. Companion name is in red if poisoned.

Active weapon set is now in red when looking at a creature and its equipment in examine mode.

Some monster talents have minimum range. It's now mentioned in talent stats. (You can temporarily gain access to monster talents by possessing a monster)

You can now transfer resistance potions to companions. They do not automatically use them, you have to order them to drink one. Mentioned in item descriptions.

Inventory should now remember the amount of the current item under the selector when switching between equipment / transfer modes and when switching companion.