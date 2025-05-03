 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18332139 Edited 3 May 2025 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the black screen(which will cause main story won't continue) after meeting in Chapter 4

  • Player are able to obtain get [Brown Trout] and [Red Eye Fish] by switching to Story Mode in Chapter 4

.

