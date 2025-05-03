📰 Update Time!
Greetings Mubs, you're reading the latest news about Minigame Madness V0.14.3! This bi-weekly update we've added personalized minigame playlists, 2X reward boosts, Crumble Crisis rebalances & more! 🤩
⚠️ Check the changelog at the bottom of this post for the full list of changes!
⭐ General Changes
🚀 2x Coin Reward Boost
As the game has grown over time, there's been more and more goodies to collect and buy. However, we still reward you players like we have to be frugal! No more, I say! 💸🤑
We have DOUBLED the coins gained from matches & started streak #1 at a much higher coin reward than before! 🤩🫣
Both these changes should allow the average player to open a new case every 15 minutes of playtime (was 30 minutes before). And as we all know, more rewards = more fun! 🤤
🚀 2x Rank Reward Boost
The more minigames we add, the harder it becomes to rank up in any specific one of them, because your time gets split up over more and more minigames. Since release at 7 minigames, the difficulty of ranking up has doubled, because we now have 14 minigames! 😳
That's why we've made you rank up twice as fast! 🤩🫣
This change should revert the difficulty back to how it used to be, and possibly even making it a little easier as well. 🤤
🕹️ Minigame Changes
📋 Playlists
It's taken a long time, but it's finally here! We've added minigame playlists!
With the playlists feature, you can select which minigames will appear on the voting screens in your private games! 🤩
Now you and your friends can pick and choose exactly the minigames you like! Want to play only survival games? Pick those! Just wanna hit the disco or play footie? You got it! ⚙️
You can even select no minigames at all, disabling voting altogether, causing fully-random minigames to be served. 🧠
🧊 Crumble Crisis
Crumble Crisis has been rebalanced some more, making it less likely to be cheesed, once again! There is still some cheese strategies that we know of, but we'll be nerfing them further in a later update. 🧀
We've also added a fence around the ice sheet, to stop you from accidentally getting bounced into the water by our aggressive forcefields! 😅
🏠 Condo Changes
🌈 Manipulator Colors
To help you stand out in a crowded Condo, your manipulator and its laser are now colored in the furniture colors you have equipped! ✨
🔔 Stay Tuned
Have an epic day, or an average one! No pressure. 👋🏼
V0.14.3
-
Added minigame playlist feature (in [ESC]>Settings>Minigames) for Private players
-
Added full-random minigame mode when disabling all minigames inside the new minigame settings
-
Added "Caver" outfit
-
Added fence around Crumble Crisis ice to prevent accidental forcefield bounces
-
Changed coin and rank rewards to be roughly 2x bigger
-
Changed Crumble Crisis jump-crumbling to cause a bigger crack
-
Changed Condo manipulator and laser to be colored in your equipped furniture colors
-
Changed minigame force menu to look nicer
-
Changed Hub shop options to be grayed out when you don't have enough coins/gems/streaks
-
Changed all Hub timers to be better readable
-
Changed Minigame subtab to open automatically when opening Settings tab as a Private host
-
Changed Condo subtab to only open automatically when opening Settings tab as a Condo host
-
Changed minigame forcing button to be disabled, send a notification upon not having enough gems
-
Changed HUD gem count to shake in red when not having enough gems for minigame forcing, condo expansions or the shop
-
Fixed scrollbar in player profile stats disappearing for a frame when switching tabs, sort modes, etc
-
Fixed Crumble Crisis jump-crumble size to be independent of framerate
-
Fixed Crumble Crisis snowmen being glitchy
-
Fixed Crumble Crisis graphical issue at the bottom of the ice sheet
-
Removed ability to favorite minigames in the minigame force menu (more minimalistic design)
-
Removed unnecessary "Cancel" buttons from gem store & minigame force menus
