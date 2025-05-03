Greetings Mubs, you're reading the latest news about Minigame Madness V0.14.3! This bi-weekly update we've added personalized minigame playlists, 2X reward boosts, Crumble Crisis rebalances & more! 🤩

⚠️ Check the changelog at the bottom of this post for the full list of changes!

⭐ General Changes

🚀 2x Coin Reward Boost

As the game has grown over time, there's been more and more goodies to collect and buy. However, we still reward you players like we have to be frugal! No more, I say! 💸🤑

We have DOUBLED the coins gained from matches & started streak #1 at a much higher coin reward than before! 🤩🫣

Both these changes should allow the average player to open a new case every 15 minutes of playtime (was 30 minutes before). And as we all know, more rewards = more fun! 🤤

🚀 2x Rank Reward Boost

The more minigames we add, the harder it becomes to rank up in any specific one of them, because your time gets split up over more and more minigames. Since release at 7 minigames, the difficulty of ranking up has doubled, because we now have 14 minigames! 😳

That's why we've made you rank up twice as fast! 🤩🫣

This change should revert the difficulty back to how it used to be, and possibly even making it a little easier as well. 🤤

🕹️ Minigame Changes

📋 Playlists

It's taken a long time, but it's finally here! We've added minigame playlists!



With the playlists feature, you can select which minigames will appear on the voting screens in your private games! 🤩

Now you and your friends can pick and choose exactly the minigames you like! Want to play only survival games? Pick those! Just wanna hit the disco or play footie? You got it! ⚙️

You can even select no minigames at all, disabling voting altogether, causing fully-random minigames to be served. 🧠

🧊 Crumble Crisis

Crumble Crisis has been rebalanced some more, making it less likely to be cheesed, once again! There is still some cheese strategies that we know of, but we'll be nerfing them further in a later update. 🧀

We've also added a fence around the ice sheet, to stop you from accidentally getting bounced into the water by our aggressive forcefields! 😅



🏠 Condo Changes

🌈 Manipulator Colors

To help you stand out in a crowded Condo, your manipulator and its laser are now colored in the furniture colors you have equipped! ✨

🔔 Stay Tuned

Stay tuned to the ever-expanding Minigame Madness experience by following us on Steam and joining the Discord community! Spread the word about Minigame Madness by leaving a review! 📢

Have an epic day, or an average one! No pressure. 👋🏼

V0.14.3