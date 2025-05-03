Since the last event we have been working on improving the historical accuracy of Pegasus Bridge, by extending the trench network, with tunnels beneath the roads.
Join us for in-game for this weekend and for future events, which run every other weekend on Saturday at 19:00 UCT. You can sign-up for events, get notified of new events and discuss the changes with the team at discord.gg/vanguardww2.
Summary of Changes:
-
Potential fix for capture rate being miscalculated
-
Pegasus Bridge
- Extended trench system with underground bunkers
Known Issues
-
Rare bug where objective capture can continue after player dies. Press F to cancel after being killed. We are actively investigating this issue and we have made changes in this update to make it easier to track down the cause.
-
Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen. ALT+ENTER can fix this issue for some users.
-
Steam overlay opens when Alt+Tab back into the game. (Workaround: Change game window mode to full screen window or windowed in Graphics settings)
-
After extended period of playing, rendering glitch can occur and leave trail behind cursor and other icons. Game restart is required.
Changed files in this update