-
Added UI Settings tab in Options. You can now swap the left/right placement of work-tool buttons and edit-tool buttons on the Home screen.
-
Added a toggle to show/hide the rotation UI in Room Edit.
-
When selecting a bed or avatar, a Pose button now appears on the bed.
-
Added a Mute icon to the master-volume slider.
-
Fixed the room-name font not supporting all languages.
-
General performance improvements.
-
Fixed other minor issues.
Hotfix 1.0.3
