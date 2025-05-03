 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18332065 Edited 3 May 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added UI Settings tab in Options. You can now swap the left/right placement of work-tool buttons and edit-tool buttons on the Home screen.

  • Added a toggle to show/hide the rotation UI in Room Edit.

  • When selecting a bed or avatar, a Pose button now appears on the bed.

  • Added a Mute icon to the master-volume slider.

  • Fixed the room-name font not supporting all languages.

  • General performance improvements.

  • Fixed other minor issues.

