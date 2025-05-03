As announced earlier this year, a new content update is now available for The Secret Atelier:

Additional foot job scene

Costume toggle for certain scenes

The Secret Atelier is on sale till May 12th with a 50% discount which is our largest discount to date. Don't forget to pick this up and enjoy the new content from developer, Kenzsoft.

Interested in other works by this developer? Their previous releases, Super Naughty Maid 1 and Super Naughty Maid 2 are also on sale till May 12th with a 50% discount so now is the time to enjoy these sensually exciting titles!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1083650/Super_Naughty_Maid/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1097880/Super_Naughty_Maid_2/