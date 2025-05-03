 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 3 May 2025 Build 18332014 Edited 3 May 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As announced earlier this year, a new content update is now available for The Secret Atelier:

  • Additional foot job scene

  • Costume toggle for certain scenes

The Secret Atelier is on sale till May 12th with a 50% discount which is our largest discount to date. Don't forget to pick this up and enjoy the new content from developer, Kenzsoft.

Interested in other works by this developer? Their previous releases, Super Naughty Maid 1 and Super Naughty Maid 2 are also on sale till May 12th with a 50% discount so now is the time to enjoy these sensually exciting titles!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1083650/Super_Naughty_Maid/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1097880/Super_Naughty_Maid_2/

Changed files in this update

Windows DLC 2855720 Depot 2855720
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link