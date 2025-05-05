The wait is over – Drop Duchy is now available on Steam!

It's time to start building your glorious duchy, outsmart your enemies, and claim your place as the greatest ruler of them all!

Watch the Launch Trailer now:

A Medieval Puzzle-Strategy Game like no other

In a charming, maquette-inspired medieval world, Drop Duchy blends deckbuilding, puzzle mechanics, and roguelite progression into one seamless, strategic experience.

🧩 Build your duchy piece by piece by thoughtfully placing terrain tiles and buildings

⚔️ Gather resources and rally your forces to vanquish your enemies

🃏 Customize your deck with over 110 unique cards to match your playstyle and optimize your realm’s growth

🔁 Enjoy endless replayability by unlocking new cards and uncovering fresh combos and strategies with every run!

With its unique blending of genres, Drop Duchy has a charming, minimalist look that you'll love, along with fun and refreshing tactical gameplay that'll keep you coming back for more!

Play Drop Duchy Now!

Let every block shape your realm and lead your path to victory!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2525310/Drop_Duchy/

Dear Demo Players,

To everyone who played the demo, whishlisted the game and took time to share their feedback: thank you. 💗

Your love and support truly helped shape the game, and we can't wait to hear what you think of the full release!!

If you want to discuss strategies and share your favorite builds with fellow rulers, don’t hesitate to join our official Discord server!

You can also follow us on Social Media to keep up with the latest news!

X / Twitter:

https://x.com/SleepyMillGames

https://x.com/TheArcadeCrew

And join us on Facebook, Threads, Instagram, and Bluesky!