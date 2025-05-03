Bug fix: Fixes the previous residual error message when using conveyor belt method
Bug fix: Fixed a bug where the playback speed of the conveyor belt was not consistent with the speed of the items
Bug fix: Updated some menu textures
Updated on May 3rd
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update