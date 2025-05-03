 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18331976
Bug fix: Fixes the previous residual error message when using conveyor belt method
Bug fix: Fixed a bug where the playback speed of the conveyor belt was not consistent with the speed of the items
Bug fix: Updated some menu textures

