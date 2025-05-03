- Added gatherable resource clusters
- Added seed gathering mechanic
- Changed linen maker to being a processing building
- Added flax, medicinal tonics, and medicine to the game
- Changed respawn mechanic to requiring medicine
- Added new pirate camps to early Pirates Peak area
- Added linen as a construction resource
- Added building upgrading
- Fix for tutorial getting stuck in chapter 2.
- Interim upgrade to tutorial for new mechanics
Patch 0.8.1.17
