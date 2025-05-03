 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18331957 Edited 3 May 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added gatherable resource clusters
  • Added seed gathering mechanic
  • Changed linen maker to being a processing building
  • Added flax, medicinal tonics, and medicine to the game
  • Changed respawn mechanic to requiring medicine
  • Added new pirate camps to early Pirates Peak area
  • Added linen as a construction resource
  • Added building upgrading
  • Fix for tutorial getting stuck in chapter 2.
  • Interim upgrade to tutorial for new mechanics

