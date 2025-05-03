Hello everyone! ❤️

With this update, we've improved many visual, feel, and smoothness issues that directly affect the gameplay experience. 🙏

We’re truly grateful for all the small but important details you've shared with us while playing! 💬

Every day, together with you, we’re making the game more enjoyable and smoother. 🌾🎮

Here’s what’s new and improved with version 0.3.0:

🛠️ The placement system has been almost completely rebuilt! Those annoying placement issues that disrupted the experience have been largely eliminated.

🚛 Passenger seat functionality has been added to trucks! You can now ride together with your friend in Co-op mode. 🤝

🛬 Fixed an issue where a friend would float in the air after getting into a vehicle in Co-op mode!

🔄 Pickup trucks, trailers, and big trucks now automatically recover when flipped over no more getting stuck on the road! 🚗✨

🔄 Palletjacks now also auto-recover when flipped upside down, saving you from frustrating resets! 🛒

🔤 Fixed the square font issue that appeared in some languages. You'll now see clean and correct text across all supported languages! 🌍

⚙️ General improvements have been made to the physics system for smoother driving, more natural movements, and better responsiveness! 🌟

🛢️ Fixed rare issues when connecting hoses to the Pumpjack, making connections safer and more stable. 🛠️

⛽ Selling fuel with tankers now grants you level (XP) progression! 📈

🛠️ Minor bug fixes to further improve overall stability.

⚙️ Small optimizations were made to enhance performance and reduce minor hitches.

💖 Thank you so much for always standing by our side! 💖

It’s a true joy to walk this journey together with all of you! 🚜✨