Hello everyone!



Thank you for playing Farming & Supermarket Simulator.

This is the patch that includes:

Fixed the bug where restockers would stand in one place and manage everything.

Adjusted the selling prices of machines.

Added a warning panel when trying to throw away a crate that is full.

Fixed the bug where crates on the Storage Shelf would overlap.

Fixed an issue where some crates could fall from your hand at the beginning of the game.

Fixed the bug where some plants wouldn’t yield products even after reaching 100%.

Various minor bugs have been fixed.

Note: We value your feedback. We're just progressing based on priority.

Thank you for your patience.

Don't forget to leave us feedback!

If you have any suggestions, feel free to join our Discord server and reach out to us.

Together, towards something better!

Thank you and have fun!

