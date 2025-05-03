 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18331932 Edited 3 May 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Horses can no longer have betting odds lower than 1.1.
  • The game no longer crashes when giving money to your best bro.
  • Crash report sending is working again.
  • Some fixes to yen exchange rate calculations.
  • "Go Out" locations can no longer be clicked while a dialogue window is active.
  • Fixed real estate generation bug where business towers appeared tiny and cost very little.
  • Updated Brazilian Portuguese localization file (thanks to the tireless efforts of fan Fabio Ekler).

Windows Depot 1539141
Linux Depot 1539142
