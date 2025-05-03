- Horses can no longer have betting odds lower than 1.1.
- The game no longer crashes when giving money to your best bro.
- Crash report sending is working again.
- Some fixes to yen exchange rate calculations.
- "Go Out" locations can no longer be clicked while a dialogue window is active.
- Fixed real estate generation bug where business towers appeared tiny and cost very little.
- Updated Brazilian Portuguese localization file (thanks to the tireless efforts of fan Fabio Ekler).
