Several weekend fixes to the Demo Playtest build.

Bugs:

Fixed a certain broken elevator

Fixed a certain broken slanted ramp

Both of these bugs should now be fixed for anyone with broken elevators/ramps in previous save files as well. Please let me know if that's not the case for you, I'll help you patch it up on the next build.

Changes:

Added a demo barrier to a certain secret room to communicate that the area is in development and cannot be solved (this new demo barrier will only show up on fresh saves from update 0.1.3 and up)

Known issues – to be fixed: