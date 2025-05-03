 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 May 2025 Build 18331774 Edited 3 May 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Several weekend fixes to the Demo Playtest build.

Bugs:

  • Fixed a certain broken elevator
  • Fixed a certain broken slanted ramp

Both of these bugs should now be fixed for anyone with broken elevators/ramps in previous save files as well. Please let me know if that's not the case for you, I'll help you patch it up on the next build.

Changes:

  • Added a demo barrier to a certain secret room to communicate that the area is in development and cannot be solved (this new demo barrier will only show up on fresh saves from update 0.1.3 and up)

Known issues – to be fixed:

  • Steam Deck resetting progress causes the menu and game input to stop working. The touchscreen does work, quitting and restarting solves the issue for now.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3562591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link