Version 1.0.9
-
Balanced AI behavior throughout the game—early Greenhaven encounters now feel fairer.
-
AI now considers summoning its Champion sooner.
-
Fixed AI overcharging cards and wasting extra CP.
-
Smarter use of Defense mode; fewer sub‑optimal placements.
-
Increased gold earned from duels to help players buy packs and rebuild decks faster.
Currently working on card effect fixes, card balances and improving the AI decks to increase the challenge later in game.
Changed files in this update