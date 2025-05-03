- Fixed an issue where the Oni-Stomp could trigger an Orb twice
- Fixed an issue where orb-timer wouldn't reset properly after falling into spikes.
- Placed HP+MP filling shrine in front of a platforming challenge in the cave
- Added a prompt before loading the Main-Menu or closing the Game via the Menu-Book that needs confirmation and shows the time that has passed since the game has been saved
- Final-Bossroom will keep the status "discovered" for map completion, after reaching the good or bad ending
- Made adjustments to the Suiko-Arcademinigame
- Added a barkwindow over the dojo-npc.
- Changed animation of Hyakumes attack for better visibility of the hitbox
- Boss Familiars are now stronger
- Unlocking Tanuki-Familiar now costs 3 instead of 1 Tanuki-Coin. Therefore 1 Tanuki-Coin has been added near every Tanuki-Statue (5)
- Fixed an issue where the control-layout could change automatically if using a controller and keyboard+mouse
- Fixed an issue where the Player-Portraitwould sometimes keep the "got-hit"-animation
- Made adjustments to the sound of the oni-stomp
