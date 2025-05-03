 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18331688
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the Oni-Stomp could trigger an Orb twice
  • Fixed an issue where orb-timer wouldn't reset properly after falling into spikes.
  • Placed HP+MP filling shrine in front of a platforming challenge in the cave
  • Added a prompt before loading the Main-Menu or closing the Game via the Menu-Book that needs confirmation and shows the time that has passed since the game has been saved
  • Final-Bossroom will keep the status "discovered" for map completion, after reaching the good or bad ending
  • Made adjustments to the Suiko-Arcademinigame
  • Added a barkwindow over the dojo-npc.
  • Changed animation of Hyakumes attack for better visibility of the hitbox
  • Boss Familiars are now stronger
  • Unlocking Tanuki-Familiar now costs 3 instead of 1 Tanuki-Coin. Therefore 1 Tanuki-Coin has been added near every Tanuki-Statue (5)
  • Fixed an issue where the control-layout could change automatically if using a controller and keyboard+mouse
  • Fixed an issue where the Player-Portraitwould sometimes keep the "got-hit"-animation
  • Made adjustments to the sound of the oni-stomp

