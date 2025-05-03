Hey survivors,
Big shift this time — progression is here, and the rules just changed.
No more free weapon buffet: from now on, you'll have to earn your guns. Here's what's new in this beast of an update:
🛠️ Patch Notes V1.0.62
🔓 Weapons are now unlocked by zombie kills
➡️ Each weapon must be unlocked by reaching a required number of zombie kills. No shortcuts — only survivors who put in the work get the firepower.
🧰 Weapon selection is now pre-game only
➡️ Pick your loadout before the match. No mid-run swaps. What you bring is what you fight with.
🚫 Weapon tables removed from in-game maps
➡️ They're gone. You won’t find weapons lying around anymore. Plan ahead or die trying.
💸 Adjusted ammo prices for certain weapons
➡️ Some ammo was way too cheap. Prices have been rebalanced for tighter game economy.
🔊 Fixed pump shotgun audio bug
➡️ The pump shotgun sounds right again. Loud. Brutal. Satisfying.
💀 Reduced player health
➡️ You're not a tank. Play smart, stay alive.
🔪 Knife now one-shots sprinters
➡️ Fast zombies drop in one clean stab. Risky, but efficient.
🔥 Thanks for the continued support and sharp feedback.
Keep slaying, keep progressing — you're not just surviving, you're dominating.
