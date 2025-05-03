Hey survivors,

Big shift this time — progression is here, and the rules just changed.

No more free weapon buffet: from now on, you'll have to earn your guns. Here's what's new in this beast of an update:

🛠️ Patch Notes V1.0.62

🔓 Weapons are now unlocked by zombie kills

➡️ Each weapon must be unlocked by reaching a required number of zombie kills. No shortcuts — only survivors who put in the work get the firepower.

🧰 Weapon selection is now pre-game only

➡️ Pick your loadout before the match. No mid-run swaps. What you bring is what you fight with.

🚫 Weapon tables removed from in-game maps

➡️ They're gone. You won’t find weapons lying around anymore. Plan ahead or die trying.

💸 Adjusted ammo prices for certain weapons

➡️ Some ammo was way too cheap. Prices have been rebalanced for tighter game economy.

🔊 Fixed pump shotgun audio bug

➡️ The pump shotgun sounds right again. Loud. Brutal. Satisfying.

💀 Reduced player health

➡️ You're not a tank. Play smart, stay alive.

🔪 Knife now one-shots sprinters

➡️ Fast zombies drop in one clean stab. Risky, but efficient.

🔥 Thanks for the continued support and sharp feedback.

Keep slaying, keep progressing — you're not just surviving, you're dominating.