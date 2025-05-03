 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18331590 Edited 3 May 2025 – 16:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
⚙ Demo Update — Patch v2 Now Live!

Hey everyone,

We’ve been hard at work polishing Supercharged demo since the last update, and we’re excited to roll out a brand-new demo build packed with improvements to gameplay, combat, and overall feel.

Here’s what’s new since the last patch:

🚀 Movement & Combat Enhancements

  • Sprint is now faster and feels much smoother across jumps

  • You can now hold sprint while jumping — it auto-triggers on landing

  • Wall-running has been refined for smoother control and no longer detaches when pressing left/right

  • EMP firing reworked - hold right-click for 0.5s, release to fire

  • Grunt, jump, gun, and wall run SFX updated for more responsive feedback

  • Sprint jump no longer feels floaty

🧠 AI & Combat Tweaks

  • Enemies are now more lethal

  • Aim assist disabled for already frozen enemies [ For Controllers ]

  • Frozen enemies will no longer rotate unnaturally

🛠 UI, UX & Quality of Life

  • Faster respawn flow — player now respawns quicker than before to maintain the adrenaline rush

  • New freeze tutorial replaces the old one for better clarity

  • B button now correctly returns from Settings and saves changes

  • Improved player feedback when power mode changes to EMP

  • Loading screen now hides any previous level visuals

  • Start screen sound (previously Windows error SFX) has been replaced with a better, cleaner version

🌍 Level Design & Environment

  • Levels updated with more visual blockers and linear layouts

  • Several edge-case bugs and exploits patched

  • Environment changes throughout levels to improve flow and gameplay


If you’ve played the demo, we’d love your thoughts. Drop feedback in our Discord, and if you haven’t yet — try the demo and leave a review!

🎮 Play the Demo
Wishlist the Game

— Team Supercharge ⚡

