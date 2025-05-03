⚙ Demo Update — Patch v2 Now Live!
Hey everyone,
We’ve been hard at work polishing Supercharged demo since the last update, and we’re excited to roll out a brand-new demo build packed with improvements to gameplay, combat, and overall feel.
Here’s what’s new since the last patch:
🚀 Movement & Combat Enhancements
-
Sprint is now faster and feels much smoother across jumps
-
You can now hold sprint while jumping — it auto-triggers on landing
-
Wall-running has been refined for smoother control and no longer detaches when pressing left/right
-
EMP firing reworked - hold right-click for 0.5s, release to fire
-
Grunt, jump, gun, and wall run SFX updated for more responsive feedback
-
Sprint jump no longer feels floaty
🧠 AI & Combat Tweaks
-
Enemies are now more lethal
-
Aim assist disabled for already frozen enemies [ For Controllers ]
-
Frozen enemies will no longer rotate unnaturally
🛠 UI, UX & Quality of Life
-
Faster respawn flow — player now respawns quicker than before to maintain the adrenaline rush
-
New freeze tutorial replaces the old one for better clarity
-
B button now correctly returns from Settings and saves changes
-
Improved player feedback when power mode changes to EMP
-
Loading screen now hides any previous level visuals
-
Start screen sound (previously Windows error SFX) has been replaced with a better, cleaner version
🌍 Level Design & Environment
-
Levels updated with more visual blockers and linear layouts
-
Several edge-case bugs and exploits patched
-
Environment changes throughout levels to improve flow and gameplay
If you’ve played the demo, we’d love your thoughts. Drop feedback in our Discord, and if you haven’t yet — try the demo and leave a review!
🎮 Play the Demo
❤ Wishlist the Game
— Team Supercharge ⚡
Changed files in this update