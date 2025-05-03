⚙ Demo Update — Patch v2 Now Live!

Hey everyone,

We’ve been hard at work polishing Supercharged demo since the last update, and we’re excited to roll out a brand-new demo build packed with improvements to gameplay, combat, and overall feel.

Here’s what’s new since the last patch:

🚀 Movement & Combat Enhancements

Sprint is now faster and feels much smoother across jumps

You can now hold sprint while jumping — it auto-triggers on landing

Wall-running has been refined for smoother control and no longer detaches when pressing left/right

EMP firing reworked - hold right-click for 0.5s, release to fire

Grunt, jump, gun, and wall run SFX updated for more responsive feedback

Sprint jump no longer feels floaty

🧠 AI & Combat Tweaks

Enemies are now more lethal

Aim assist disabled for already frozen enemies [ For Controllers ]

Frozen enemies will no longer rotate unnaturally

🛠 UI, UX & Quality of Life

Faster respawn flow — player now respawns quicker than before to maintain the adrenaline rush

New freeze tutorial replaces the old one for better clarity

B button now correctly returns from Settings and saves changes

Improved player feedback when power mode changes to EMP

Loading screen now hides any previous level visuals

Start screen sound (previously Windows error SFX) has been replaced with a better, cleaner version

🌍 Level Design & Environment

Levels updated with more visual blockers and linear layouts

Several edge-case bugs and exploits patched

Environment changes throughout levels to improve flow and gameplay



If you’ve played the demo, we’d love your thoughts. Drop feedback in our Discord, and if you haven’t yet — try the demo and leave a review!

🎮 Play the Demo

❤ Wishlist the Game

— Team Supercharge ⚡

