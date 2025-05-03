Hello, Hydroponic Farmers 🌱

We’re continuing to improve the core experience of Hydroponics Farm & Store Simulator by focusing on performance optimization and user experience upgrades to make the game smoother, more comfortable, and more immersive for everyone.

Performance & QoL Improvements

• Game Performance Optimization

We’ve implemented several backend improvements to boost overall game performance. This includes optimizations in simulation cycles, object interactions, and visual updates resulting in a more stable frame rate and smoother gameplay, especially in condition where your items is many and your store bigger.



• Immersive Mode Toggle

A new Immersive Mode has been added! Press E (default key on keyboard) to toggle off most UI elements and enjoy a cleaner, more cinematic view while exploring your farm and store. It’s perfect for taking screenshots or just enjoying the environment.



• Improved Box & Nutrient Handling

We’ve adjusted how boxes and nutrient containers are carried to reduce visual obstruction. This change not only improves visibility, but also brings the experience closer to other simulation games with the same mechanic. Now it’s easier to see where you’re going and interact with the environment while holding items.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed Fish Flock Toggle Issue

An issue where the fish flock setting (enable/disable) wouldn’t apply properly has now been resolved. Your preferences should now be respected and reflected in-game immediately.

• Fixed Controller Icon Switching

We fixed a problem where some UI legends/icons wouldn’t update correctly when switching input devices, especially when moving from keyboard to controller. Button prompts should now reflect your current device properly.

Bug Report System Improvement

We’ve improved the In-Game Bug Report System by including additional diagnostic information in your submissions. This will help us better understand complex issues by giving our team more context about your game environment and recent events. It’s one more step toward faster and more accurate fixes and we truly appreciate everyone who continues to submit reports!

We’re committed to making the game not only content rich, but also comfortable and polished for daily play. These changes bring more fluidity, better responsiveness, and cleaner presentation across the board.

As always, thank you for being a part of this journey. If you enjoy these improvements, don’t forget to leave a positive review or drop by the forums to share your feedback!

Happy farming! 🌱🛠️

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3152540/Hydroponics_Farm__Store_Simulator/