The wait is over.

With 400 puzzle stages, 10 irresistible characters, and 240 provocative illustrations,

Indulgentia — a sexy, addictive story-driven puzzle game — is finally here!

400 Puzzle Stages – Push Your Limits

This isn’t just about stacking and clearing blocks.

Test your strategy, speed, and focus across 400 increasingly challenging stages.

As you progress, the difficulty rises—

and new layers of each character’s story begin to unfold.

If you expected a simple puzzle game… think again.

10 Captivating Characters – Your Choices Define the Game

Each of the 10 female characters has a unique personality, style, and preference.

Some are cold and confident. Others are playful… or shy.

Who’s your type? Only one way to find out.

240 Erotic Illustrations – A Bold and Thrilling Narrative

This is far from your average puzzle game.

Unlock illustrations, deepen your relationships, and uncover an exciting, ever-evolving story.

Temptation, tension, and forbidden moments await…

all brought to life with 240 high-quality erotic artworks.

Play Now

This game is more than just simple controls.

Addictive puzzles, charming characters, and a dangerously captivating story.

Indulgentia invites you to step into a world shaped by your own choices.