3 May 2025 Build 18331503 Edited 3 May 2025 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

You can now hold R or Controller special UP key to reset the cart to the closest checkpoint.
Also trying to make player loading more smooth , preventing buggy interactions on loading into map.

