Dpad support has been added to Rollo Boi!

There are limitations to the game engine I used to make Rollo Boi. I am working twards making thumbstick compatibility available for everyone! For now the Dpad can be used as an alternative control scheme to help Rollo Boi roll more effectively! Thankyou to everyone who has purchased the game! I will be posting a 50% OFF SALE SOON!