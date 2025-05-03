Features:

Added Polyclad (thanks to Zess-57) and skateboard fish

Replaced "How to Play" text with an interactive tutorial level

Random song playback per level (instead of fixed tracks)

Fail sounds added (thanks to Ockeroid)

Pool level increased in size by 1.5×

"Invisible hand" force added to subtly guide the soccer/football into the goal

Time pickups now regenerate after 1 minute

Tips now appear on the loading screen

Volume sliders for Audio, SFX, and Voice

Bug Fixes:

Fixed: Sound cutting out when going high speed on a rail

Fixed: Main menu music restarting every time the menu is revisited

Fixed: Out-of-bounds error in pool

Fixed: “Disable flash effects” setting not working correctly

Fixed: Goal fish bun not showing when the ball is in the net

Fixed: Tiling artifacts in the water shader (thanks to LesusX)

Fixed: Boat partially sinking

Removed fish slapping sound from the “You Dried” screen

Moved time pickup that was clipping into a cannon

Hopefully fixed: Unable to scroll after resolution change (unable to replicate)