Features:
Volume sliders for Audio, SFX, and Voice
Slider for underwater audio muffling intensity
Slider to set speed blur
Tips now appear on the loading screen
Time pickups now regenerate after 1 minute
Free Swim mode added
WASD and arrow Key controls added
Reduced fog
Restart button added
"Invisible hand" force added to subtly guide the soccer/football into the goal
Pool level increased in size by 1.5×
Fail sounds added (thanks to Ockeroid)
Random song playback per level (instead of fixed tracks)
Replaced "How to Play" text with an interactive tutorial level
Added Polyclad (thanks to Zess-57) and skateboard fish
Bug Fixes:
Fixed: Sound cutting out when going high speed on a rail
Fixed: Main menu music restarting every time the menu is revisited
Fixed: Out-of-bounds error in pool
Fixed: “Disable flash effects” setting not working correctly
Fixed: Goal fish bun not showing when the ball is in the net
Fixed: Tiling artifacts in the water shader (thanks to LesusX)
Fixed: Boat partially sinking
Removed fish slapping sound from the “You Dried” screen
Moved time pickup that was clipping into a cannon
Hopefully fixed: Unable to scroll after resolution change (unable to replicate)
Increased overall fish movement speed (there were some issues where the speed slowed down unnecessarily)
Special thanks to WhiteRedBirb, Cygnus, Grímsdóttir, [WAFFL] Spookdi, Pyramid Song (Tay), Cybersnewp, hollowart, LesusX, Ockeroid, Zess-57 and others (there was a lot of people- sorry if I missed you) for the ideas and feedback.
Changed files in this update