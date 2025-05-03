 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18331417 Edited 3 May 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Features:

  • Volume sliders for Audio, SFX, and Voice

  • Slider for underwater audio muffling intensity

  • Slider to set speed blur

  • Tips now appear on the loading screen

  • Time pickups now regenerate after 1 minute

  • Free Swim mode added

  • WASD and arrow Key controls added

  • Reduced fog

  • Restart button added

  • "Invisible hand" force added to subtly guide the soccer/football into the goal

  • Pool level increased in size by 1.5×

  • Fail sounds added (thanks to Ockeroid)

  • Random song playback per level (instead of fixed tracks)

  • Replaced "How to Play" text with an interactive tutorial level

  • Added Polyclad (thanks to Zess-57) and skateboard fish

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed: Sound cutting out when going high speed on a rail

  • Fixed: Main menu music restarting every time the menu is revisited

  • Fixed: Out-of-bounds error in pool

  • Fixed: “Disable flash effects” setting not working correctly

  • Fixed: Goal fish bun not showing when the ball is in the net

  • Fixed: Tiling artifacts in the water shader (thanks to LesusX)

  • Fixed: Boat partially sinking

  • Removed fish slapping sound from the “You Dried” screen

  • Moved time pickup that was clipping into a cannon

  • Hopefully fixed: Unable to scroll after resolution change (unable to replicate)

  • Increased overall fish movement speed (there were some issues where the speed slowed down unnecessarily)

Special thanks to WhiteRedBirb, Cygnus, Grímsdóttir, [WAFFL] Spookdi, Pyramid Song (Tay), Cybersnewp, hollowart, LesusX, Ockeroid, Zess-57 and others (there was a lot of people- sorry if I missed you) for the ideas and feedback.

