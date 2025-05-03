Another small update guys, the previous update caused a big error.
-
Fixed an issue where launching the game would cause a mmfs2.dll error. The game would then crash.
-
Control display screen now displays keyboard and Xbox controls, instead of just one or the other when player Xbox controller was detected.
-
Changed copyright text to updatable BMP text font.
-
Got rid of the rolling demo on the title screen. To many variables resulting in unpredictable results.
-
Move the intro cutscene back to starting a new game.
-
No one likes seeing logos and intro splash screens on game boot-ups. The second time you boot the game after this update, you won't see these again unless to select "SAVE CHIP" on the main menu.
-
Added Epilepsy Warning screen, for legal reasons.
Changed files in this update