3 May 2025 Build 18331407 Edited 3 May 2025 – 10:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another small update guys, the previous update caused a big error.

  • Fixed an issue where launching the game would cause a mmfs2.dll error. The game would then crash.

  • Control display screen now displays keyboard and Xbox controls, instead of just one or the other when player Xbox controller was detected.

  • Changed copyright text to updatable BMP text font.

  • Got rid of the rolling demo on the title screen. To many variables resulting in unpredictable results.

  • Move the intro cutscene back to starting a new game.

  • No one likes seeing logos and intro splash screens on game boot-ups. The second time you boot the game after this update, you won't see these again unless to select "SAVE CHIP" on the main menu.

  • Added Epilepsy Warning screen, for legal reasons.

