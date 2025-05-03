Another small update guys, the previous update caused a big error.

Fixed an issue where launching the game would cause a mmfs2.dll error. The game would then crash.

Control display screen now displays keyboard and Xbox controls, instead of just one or the other when player Xbox controller was detected.

Changed copyright text to updatable BMP text font.

Got rid of the rolling demo on the title screen. To many variables resulting in unpredictable results.

Move the intro cutscene back to starting a new game.

No one likes seeing logos and intro splash screens on game boot-ups. The second time you boot the game after this update, you won't see these again unless to select "SAVE CHIP" on the main menu.