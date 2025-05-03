 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18331392 Edited 3 May 2025 – 10:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This minor update brings important improvements to both the monster’s behavior and the multiplayer experience.

What’s included:

💀 Monster Hit Fix – Resolved an issue where the monster's attack didn't register properly in certain cases.
🛠️ Multiplayer Tuning – Improved overall stability and synchronization in online sessions.
💀 Monster Chase Fix – Adjusted monster AI to better handle chase logic and target switching.

Thanks for playing The Wallway — more updates are on the way!

