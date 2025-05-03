Additions
- option to mirror ui element positions
- abort zone mission button in the pause menu
- new ui element shows fullness of shuttle/silos during the last wave
- ship AI now tells the player to save resources at the end of the first zone (first step towards a tutorial level, nice)
- alternative destroy mode (holding ctrl) which also allows to replace buildings with a new one in one click
- holding shift when placing a building does not deselect it, allows placing of multiple buildings of the same type faster
- techtree now shows building infos for not affordable buildings, too
- post zone screen now only shows relevant material columns
- post zone screen now tells if the shuttle/silos capacity was reached
- exit destroy mode by pressing its keyboard shortcut again
- artillery can now only be activated when ready
- color blind friendly material icons
- proper checks if a loaded session is actually lost already (no valid visitable nodes or no mining kits left)
Bugfixes
- main menu was partly drawn behind of the zone result window
- continue button was active after session lost
- number displays were sometimes counting to infinity
- build menu: tab key allowed to switch to empty categories
Changed files in this update