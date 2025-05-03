 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18331354 Edited 3 May 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • option to mirror ui element positions
  • abort zone mission button in the pause menu
  • new ui element shows fullness of shuttle/silos during the last wave
  • ship AI now tells the player to save resources at the end of the first zone (first step towards a tutorial level, nice)
  • alternative destroy mode (holding ctrl) which also allows to replace buildings with a new one in one click
  • holding shift when placing a building does not deselect it, allows placing of multiple buildings of the same type faster
  • techtree now shows building infos for not affordable buildings, too
  • post zone screen now only shows relevant material columns
  • post zone screen now tells if the shuttle/silos capacity was reached
  • exit destroy mode by pressing its keyboard shortcut again
  • artillery can now only be activated when ready
  • color blind friendly material icons
  • proper checks if a loaded session is actually lost already (no valid visitable nodes or no mining kits left)

Bugfixes

  • main menu was partly drawn behind of the zone result window
  • continue button was active after session lost
  • number displays were sometimes counting to infinity
  • build menu: tab key allowed to switch to empty categories

Changed files in this update

