- World Loading Performance: We’ve drastically improved how the game loads terrain and assets in the background as you move through the world. This should eliminate the random camera jumps and spinning mouse issues that could happen while exploring.
Hotfix – Improved World Loading (May 03)
Update notes via Steam Community
