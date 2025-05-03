 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18331349 Edited 3 May 2025 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
  • World Loading Performance: We’ve drastically improved how the game loads terrain and assets in the background as you move through the world. This should eliminate the random camera jumps and spinning mouse issues that could happen while exploring.

