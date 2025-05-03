Added the ability to quickly buy/sell/move items on the right mouse button

Now it is possible to drag devices to "active slots", with subsequent saving of their position. No longer is it necessary to completely reassemble the strip of devices to install what you need in the desired positions

Added a copy of the quest for betrayal_2 for regular factions, to obtain the reputation of the brotherhood of corsairs

Removed the need for the reputation of the planet with the quest giver. Now you can take quests on any planet

Xeno systems in their subsector have been removed from the pool of systems to explore in c2

Fixed a bug that prevented landing on some planets in the outer circle of sector 2 during exploration, since data on planets available for landing did not arrive after re-entering the game

You can no longer place restoration points on uncolonized planets from exploration