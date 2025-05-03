QoL
-
Now it is possible to drag devices to "active slots", with subsequent saving of their position. No longer is it necessary to completely reassemble the strip of devices to install what you need in the desired positions
-
Added the ability to quickly buy/sell/move items on the right mouse button
Quests
-
Added a copy of the quest for betrayal_2 for regular factions, to obtain the reputation of the brotherhood of corsairs
-
Removed the need for the reputation of the planet with the quest giver. Now you can take quests on any planet
-
Xeno systems in their subsector have been removed from the pool of systems to explore in c2
-
Fixed a bug that prevented landing on some planets in the outer circle of sector 2 during exploration, since data on planets available for landing did not arrive after re-entering the game
-
You can no longer place restoration points on uncolonized planets from exploration
-
Fixed an error output for taking the same quest
Other
-
The information catalog now includes items
-
The menu with the catalog, links to social networks and players online is now always open when you first enter the game. The open/closed state is now saved
-
Disassemblable items now take durability into account when junk are created
-
Allowed to build stations on planets in c3, where they do not change
-
The tutorial plate, which describes in what case it is impossible to return to 1 sector, will now be forcibly opened, even if training is disabled
-
If you do not have enough components to create a module, an empty module will no longer disappear when it is created
Other minor edits
Changed files in this update