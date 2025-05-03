 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 May 2025 Build 18331329 Edited 3 May 2025 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adjusted cloth physics

Modified the hitbox range of the burrowing poison-spitting enemy

Fixed a display issue with the scythe when launching the game for the second time

Changed files in this update

Depot 3582021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link