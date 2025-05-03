Hi, Lords and Ladies!

It’s a new day, and I’ve got a new patch for you! This update is all about fixing bugs and making the game run better. Here’s what I’ve added in this one.

Optimization



Enemy Graphics Impact: I’ve optimized the graphical performance of enemies during nighttime battles, significantly improving frame rates, especially when hordes of foes flood the screen.

Memory Management: Enhanced memory release between scenes.

Bug Fixes



Level Restart Issue: Fixed a bug that prevented restarting the level from the pause or defeat menu.

Tutorial Completion: Resolved an issue that blocked some players from completing the tutorial.

I’m incredibly grateful for your feedback, which keep pushing me to make the game better every day. Got thoughts on what feels unbalanced or ideas for improvement? Share them in the Steam Discussion Forums!

Thank you for your patience and support, more exciting updates are coming soon!

Ivan

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2655590/Kingdoms_Deck/