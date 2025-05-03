-
Unbeatable steam screenshot making problem just got beaten! ːcool_seagullː
-
Japanese localization got some fixes
-
Fixed a bug with some tiles being saved in pressed position, causing units to duplicate somehow
v1.084 - Fixes, fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update