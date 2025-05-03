 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18331204
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Unbeatable steam screenshot making problem just got beaten! ːcool_seagullː

  • Japanese localization got some fixes

  • Fixed a bug with some tiles being saved in pressed position, causing units to duplicate somehow

