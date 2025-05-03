 Skip to content

Major 3 May 2025 Build 18331198 Edited 3 May 2025 – 10:39:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, thank you for playing our game, watching your streams, seeing your fan art and reading about the game on social networks, you really motivate us to become better and move on

That's why we are happy to present you with the first major update, which was aimed at improving the visual component of the game, improvements affected each of the works

Thank you for being there <3

House

  1. VFX dust
  2. Smooth rotation
  3. Close button in pointer click mode
    Miner
  4. VFX explosion
  5. VFX pickaxe impact
  6. UI path
    Cleaner
  7. VFX trash bag
  8. VFX mop
  9. Updated UI and added Mini Map
  10. Added tape recorder
    Bob
  11. Improved quality of Cocktail pictures
  12. Reworked UI of the "Clients left" counter
  13. Reworked UI of the "Time" counter
  14. Reworked UI of the "Ready Cocktails" counter
  15. When you pour milk, the recipe goes to the right
  16. Cooking time reduced from 40 to 35 seconds
  17. VFX of a filled glass
    Anime
  18. Smooth rotation
  19. VFX when Sanechok wants to drink
    Sewer engineer
  20. Made the invisible a little more noticeable block
  21. VFX stars
  22. UI stars
  23. UI controls
  24. Double jump added
  25. Sanechek falls immediately if he hits the ceiling
  26. Environment updated
    Final
  27. Fixed translation when talking to a representative
    Bad Final
  28. Hint what to do on a new lap
    Puzzle
  29. Reduced time before showing hint text from 5 to 3 minutes
  30. Improved image quality
    Statistics panel
  31. Fixed shifted text for hieroglyphic languages
  32. Replaced icons for tasks
    Last Dream
  33. Music

