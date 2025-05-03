Hello everyone, thank you for playing our game, watching your streams, seeing your fan art and reading about the game on social networks, you really motivate us to become better and move on
That's why we are happy to present you with the first major update, which was aimed at improving the visual component of the game, improvements affected each of the works
Thank you for being there <3
House
- VFX dust
- Smooth rotation
- Close button in pointer click mode
Miner
- VFX explosion
- VFX pickaxe impact
- UI path
Cleaner
- VFX trash bag
- VFX mop
- Updated UI and added Mini Map
- Added tape recorder
Bob
- Improved quality of Cocktail pictures
- Reworked UI of the "Clients left" counter
- Reworked UI of the "Time" counter
- Reworked UI of the "Ready Cocktails" counter
- When you pour milk, the recipe goes to the right
- Cooking time reduced from 40 to 35 seconds
- VFX of a filled glass
Anime
- Smooth rotation
- VFX when Sanechok wants to drink
Sewer engineer
- Made the invisible a little more noticeable block
- VFX stars
- UI stars
- UI controls
- Double jump added
- Sanechek falls immediately if he hits the ceiling
- Environment updated
Final
- Fixed translation when talking to a representative
Bad Final
- Hint what to do on a new lap
Puzzle
- Reduced time before showing hint text from 5 to 3 minutes
- Improved image quality
Statistics panel
- Fixed shifted text for hieroglyphic languages
- Replaced icons for tasks
Last Dream
- Music
