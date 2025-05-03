 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18331195 Edited 3 May 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch adds some visual improvements and includes various bug fixes.

Visual improvements:

  • Hillside levels now include falling leaves and occasional rainfall.
  • Lava levels now include burning embers and look a lot more threatening.
  • Snow levels include falling snow.
  • Dead troops now slowly disappear.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a crash when sandstorms respawn neutral nomad tents
  • Fixed a rare crash regarding flying troops in the campaign
  • Fixed a rare crash regarding chariots
  • Fixed a crash when playing Babalar in Battle mode with random factions
  • Fixed an issue where the incorrect hero was selected in Battle mode
  • The market upgrade button now shows the correct text.
  • The full moon event now only activates on the Hillside maps as intended. More ghosts will spawn depending on the AI's difficulty.
  • A repair button is added for construction sites to make it easier to send workers there when placing buildings far away.
  • Fixed a UI issue in the Testing grounds when playing with a wider/narrower window than the default.

Changed files in this update

