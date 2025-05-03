This patch adds some visual improvements and includes various bug fixes.
Visual improvements:
- Hillside levels now include falling leaves and occasional rainfall.
- Lava levels now include burning embers and look a lot more threatening.
- Snow levels include falling snow.
- Dead troops now slowly disappear.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a crash when sandstorms respawn neutral nomad tents
- Fixed a rare crash regarding flying troops in the campaign
- Fixed a rare crash regarding chariots
- Fixed a crash when playing Babalar in Battle mode with random factions
- Fixed an issue where the incorrect hero was selected in Battle mode
- The market upgrade button now shows the correct text.
- The full moon event now only activates on the Hillside maps as intended. More ghosts will spawn depending on the AI's difficulty.
- A repair button is added for construction sites to make it easier to send workers there when placing buildings far away.
- Fixed a UI issue in the Testing grounds when playing with a wider/narrower window than the default.
Changed files in this update