Hi everyone!
The release of the Demo has been great and brought in new players which have let us know of some bugs and issues that have been found in both the Demo and the Build.
As always we listen to our players and try and get these fixed as soon as possible!
So here are the hot fixes in this patch for both the demo and full versions:
-
text overflow bottom of log menu
-
field log icon prompt displays correctly
-
floor misplaced in ice level
-
fixed jungle traps not firing every time
-
bomber bugs have a bigger explosion effect
-
demo build doesn't cover crawler amount in mod menu
-
missiles target enemies properly
-
turned off free use of Drone system
-
fixed tutorial drone menu needing 2 presses bug
-
critical repairs mod bug fixed
-
crawler parts now always show on mod screen
-
gravity well and energy blast mods fixed
-
loadout menu bug in backyard area fixed
-
Two chips appearing at the start of the run removed
-
Robot chat box error in the void area fixed
-
Unlimited Tech power bug fixed
-
Can now pick Liquid Nitrogen as mod
-
Napalm Mod bug fixed
-
enemy projectiles layer issues fixed
-
Thank you menu and discord link bug fixed
-
Demo build - not being able to play game because of Thank you menu error fixed
We will continue to listen to our players on discord and keep you updated on what we are working on!
The game keeps getting better thanks to your help!
Thank you!
Changed files in this update