Hi everyone!

The release of the Demo has been great and brought in new players which have let us know of some bugs and issues that have been found in both the Demo and the Build.

As always we listen to our players and try and get these fixed as soon as possible!

So here are the hot fixes in this patch for both the demo and full versions:

text overflow bottom of log menu

field log icon prompt displays correctly

floor misplaced in ice level

fixed jungle traps not firing every time

bomber bugs have a bigger explosion effect

demo build doesn't cover crawler amount in mod menu

missiles target enemies properly

turned off free use of Drone system

fixed tutorial drone menu needing 2 presses bug

critical repairs mod bug fixed

crawler parts now always show on mod screen

gravity well and energy blast mods fixed

loadout menu bug in backyard area fixed

Two chips appearing at the start of the run removed

Robot chat box error in the void area fixed

Unlimited Tech power bug fixed

Can now pick Liquid Nitrogen as mod

Napalm Mod bug fixed

enemy projectiles layer issues fixed

Thank you menu and discord link bug fixed

Demo build - not being able to play game because of Thank you menu error fixed

We will continue to listen to our players on discord and keep you updated on what we are working on!

The game keeps getting better thanks to your help!

Thank you!