3 May 2025 Build 18331161 Edited 3 May 2025 – 11:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A test map was added and some changes were made to the knight's behavior before the major update.
A map is scheduled to be added in the next major update.

  • Changed the speed of the knight's climbing action.
  • You can now change the direction of the knight while crouching.
  • Charge jumps can now be pre-input
  • You can now play with a knight with new behavior (this will become the default knight in the future).
  • Hard mode (test version) has been added.

Currently, there is an issue with the lighting (brightness) of the test map being too dark.

