A test map was added and some changes were made to the knight's behavior before the major update.

A map is scheduled to be added in the next major update.

Changed the speed of the knight's climbing action.

You can now change the direction of the knight while crouching.

Charge jumps can now be pre-input

You can now play with a knight with new behavior (this will become the default knight in the future).

Hard mode (test version) has been added.

Currently, there is an issue with the lighting (brightness) of the test map being too dark.