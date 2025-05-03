A test map was added and some changes were made to the knight's behavior before the major update.
A map is scheduled to be added in the next major update.
- Changed the speed of the knight's climbing action.
- You can now change the direction of the knight while crouching.
- Charge jumps can now be pre-input
- You can now play with a knight with new behavior (this will become the default knight in the future).
- Hard mode (test version) has been added.
Currently, there is an issue with the lighting (brightness) of the test map being too dark.
