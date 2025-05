This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone,

quick hotfix for yesterday's beta patch

-fixes sentry tower that doesn't spawn

-also prevented the surveyor teleporting out of combat when switching to the command flagship

The goal is that under no circumstance will the surveyor leave a combat encounter thru teleportation. Thus increasing the risk and danger of combat . You can still switch to other locations but your surveyor will remain in the combat area.